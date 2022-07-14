NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Sunday morning.

NYSE:NC opened at $40.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.06. The company has a current ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $297.74 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.03. NACCO Industries has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $63.19.

NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter. NACCO Industries had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The company had revenue of $55.02 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.207 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. This is an increase from NACCO Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. NACCO Industries’s payout ratio is 11.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NC. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NACCO Industries by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NACCO Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.26% of the company’s stock.

NACCO Industries Company Profile

NACCO Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the natural resources business. The company operates through three segments: Coal Mining, North American Mining, and Minerals Management. The Coal Mining segment operates surface coal mines under long-term contracts for power generation companies and an activated carbon producer in North Dakota, Texas, Mississippi, and Louisiana in the United States, as well as Navajo Nation in New Mexico.

