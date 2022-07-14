Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Insider Acquires £8,333.33 in Stock

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).
NNN stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.59. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02).
