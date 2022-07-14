Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN) Insider Acquires £8,333.33 in Stock

Nanosynth Group Plc (LON:NNN – Get Rating) insider Gareth Cave purchased 833,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £8,333.33 ($9,911.19).

NNN stock opened at GBX 0.57 ($0.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £11.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 0.38 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 0.59. Nanosynth Group Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 1.65 ($0.02).

Nanosynth Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the synthesis and application of nanoparticles. The company offers nanoparticles for animal health and wellbeing, cosmetics, medical, plants, food and drink, functional coatings, and electronics. It also provides anti-viral face masks; and develops anti-pathogenic products.

