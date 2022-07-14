Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 340 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,647 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340 shares during the quarter. Accenture comprises approximately 1.0% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $8,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACN. SOL Capital Management CO acquired a new position in Accenture during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Accenture by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 33,066 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 98,497 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,831,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 74.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $268.90. 54,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,185. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $286.01 and a 200-day moving average of $319.47. The company has a market capitalization of $170.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.22.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 37.63%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,784,275.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.06, for a total value of $148,078.20. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 26,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,090.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock valued at $3,386,681 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Accenture from $455.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $358.03.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

