Naples Global Advisors LLC Acquires 505 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,543 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 505 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $3,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at about $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $2.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.45. 78,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,007,322. The company has a market cap of $41.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $46.87 and a one year high of $66.24.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Rating ) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by ($1.15). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 26.74%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.645 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$82.00 to C$78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$87.00 to C$86.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$83.50 to C$84.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$85.00 to C$83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.71.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

