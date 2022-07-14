Naples Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. LTS One Management LP bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $790,913,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,173,967 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $628,809,000 after purchasing an additional 818,364 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 563.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 868,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,857,000 after purchasing an additional 737,780 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 244.9% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 783,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $118,015,000 after purchasing an additional 556,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,198,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,892,226,000 after purchasing an additional 442,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

IFF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $147.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.24.

IFF traded down $1.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.05. The company had a trading volume of 44,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,152. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.38 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $123.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.87. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile (Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.