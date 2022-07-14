Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

VGT traded up $3.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $334.74. 5,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 906,784. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $313.66 and a 1 year high of $467.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $342.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $384.85.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

