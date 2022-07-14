Naples Global Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in KLA by 173.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $450.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $7.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $320.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,914. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.29. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $331.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.03.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 20.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. KLA’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

