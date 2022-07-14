Naples Global Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $6,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $2,092,000. Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 80,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after buying an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $505,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 227,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,191,000 after purchasing an additional 23,818 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF alerts:

ULST traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,094. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $39.59 and a 52-week high of $40.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.05.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.