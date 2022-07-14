Naples Global Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Naples Global Advisors LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

MDY stock traded down $3.54 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $413.00. The stock had a trading volume of 152,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,012. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $433.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $467.66. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $400.05 and a 12-month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

