Naples Global Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB)

Naples Global Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 392,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,600 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Scott Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $476,000.

Get Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

VUSB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.16. 19,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average of $49.48. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VUSB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.