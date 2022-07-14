Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) COO Sells $79,770.69 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) COO Robert Alan Schueren sold 2,019 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $79,770.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,410.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Robert Alan Schueren also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 28th, Robert Alan Schueren sold 1,390 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $54,237.80.

On Friday, April 22nd, Robert Alan Schueren sold 577 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $20,852.78.

Shares of NTRA stock opened at $40.37 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The business had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.74) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after acquiring an additional 355,574 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Natera during the 4th quarter valued at about $379,131,000. State Street Corp increased its position in Natera by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,832,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $115,217,000 after buying an additional 1,002,444 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in Natera by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 1,917,283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,995,000 after buying an additional 55,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Natera by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $169,589,000 after buying an additional 456,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen cut their target price on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Natera from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

