National Bank Financial Lowers Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Price Target to C$40.00

Finning International (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$40.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

FINGF has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $43.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.00. 1,580 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,046. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.07. Finning International has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $32.23.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.1819 per share. This represents a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

