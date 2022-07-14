Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Invests $51,000 in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 210 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 13.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,681 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $875,000. TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 43.9% in the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 26,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,961 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Amgen by 3.8% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,399 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on AMGN shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.57.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $244.92. 62,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,314,314. The firm has a market cap of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $198.64 and a twelve month high of $258.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.75% and a return on equity of 165.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

