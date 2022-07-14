Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Makes New Investment in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,474 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 28,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,920 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.59, for a total transaction of $83,399.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,084,586.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IFF traded down $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $113.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.38 and a 12 month high of $157.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.87.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 6.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IFF shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $170.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.24.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

