Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases New Shares in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 115,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 45,184 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96,357 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 39,750 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Owl Rock Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $2,508,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth boosted its position in Owl Rock Capital by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 296,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 143,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,640. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE ORCC traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.42. 24,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,400,044. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $15.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.09.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 48.03%. The business had revenue of $264.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.12%.

Separately, Hovde Group decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

