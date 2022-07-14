Nauset Wealth Management. LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SLB. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 426.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,393.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 17,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,891 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 254,338 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after acquiring an additional 123,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $31.38. 534,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,558,450. The company has a market cap of $44.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $49.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.69.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This is an increase from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 14,500,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $224,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,101,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,080,395.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 20,000 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $866,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 46,529 shares in the company, valued at $2,015,636.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,567,459 shares of company stock worth $430,840,521. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SLB. Piper Sandler raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.51.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

