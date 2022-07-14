Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.17 Average PT from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.71.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Compass Point lowered shares of Navient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Navient from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Navient in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Navient from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Navient alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. North Star Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $19,108,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,373.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 718,806 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,422,000 after acquiring an additional 670,016 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Navient by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,641,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,019,000 after acquiring an additional 491,644 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,185,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,159,000 after purchasing an additional 425,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gator Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth $7,191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,565,880. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 19.55, a quick ratio of 19.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.97. Navient has a 12-month low of $12.45 and a 12-month high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. Navient had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $276.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. Navient’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Navient will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. Navient’s payout ratio is 17.34%.

Navient Company Profile (Get Rating)

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.