Nervos Network (CKB) Trading Up 7.4% Over Last Week

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $127.80 million and $16.12 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Nervos Network has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,311.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,119.06 or 0.05509542 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000303 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00025905 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002742 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00244157 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00612229 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.42 or 0.00071015 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.74 or 0.00500890 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 36,680,680,992 coins and its circulating supply is 33,340,068,750 coins. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org . The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork . The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/NervosNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @NervosNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today. The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte. “

Nervos Network Coin Trading

