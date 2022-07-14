NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 302.4% in June

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,900 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the June 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
NRSN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.18.
NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.
NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
