NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSN) Short Interest Up 302.4% in June

Posted by on Jul 14th, 2022

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 719,900 shares, an increase of 302.4% from the June 15th total of 178,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 11.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NRSN traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,681. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.18. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.23 and a 12 month high of $8.18.

NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NeuroSense Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNGet Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 43,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.40% of NeuroSense Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatment for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead product, PrimeC, is a novel oral formulation that has completed Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

