New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at Raymond James

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Raymond James from $2.00 to $1.50 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered New Gold from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on New Gold from $1.75 to $0.85 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, New Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.56.

NGD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.72. 82,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,922,141. The firm has a market cap of $487.78 million, a PE ratio of -15.94, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.38. New Gold has a one year low of $0.96 and a one year high of $2.02.

New Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:NGD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $174.70 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NGD. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of New Gold by 127.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 12,707 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.03% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

