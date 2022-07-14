New Gold (TSE:NGD) PT Lowered to C$1.00

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$2.25 to C$1.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

NGD has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded New Gold from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. CSFB decreased their price objective on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares reduced their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$1.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New Gold currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.92.

Get New Gold alerts:

TSE:NGD traded down C$0.09 on Wednesday, hitting C$0.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,476. New Gold has a 52 week low of C$0.88 and a 52 week high of C$2.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.96. The company has a market cap of C$648.00 million and a PE ratio of 4.33.

New Gold ( TSE:NGD Get Rating ) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$221.30 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.