New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 355.2% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Vista Acquisition stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSAW – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 113,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NVSAW traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.12. 460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,268. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.16. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.10 and a twelve month high of $1.20.

