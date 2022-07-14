Newton One Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Newton One Investments LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Newton One Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $4,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $91.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,064,604. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $88.53 and a 1-year high of $121.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.