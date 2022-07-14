Newton One Investments LLC Takes $30,000 Position in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ)

Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Utz Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Utz Brands by 83.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,251 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Utz Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Utz Brands by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UTZ traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.78. The company had a trading volume of 5,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,253. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.28, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.06 and a 52 week high of $23.79.

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $340.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Utz Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.86%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Utz Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Utz Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $16.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

In other Utz Brands news, COO Cary Devore purchased 4,000 shares of Utz Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, for a total transaction of $50,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 278,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,305.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

