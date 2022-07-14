NFTify Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,860.00 (N1)

NFTify (N1) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. NFTify has a total market capitalization of $165,696.92 and approximately $3,860.00 worth of NFTify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFTify coin can now be bought for $0.0081 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFTify has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004959 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00098752 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00017538 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00167604 BTC.

NFTify Profile

NFTify’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,362,031 coins.

NFTify Coin Trading

