NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Trading 12.6% Lower This Week

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be bought for approximately $569.13 or 0.02823839 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market cap of $101,290.54 and approximately $314.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004965 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,154.65 or 1.00001192 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003188 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Profile

NFTX Hashmasks Index is a coin. Its launch date was February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

NFTX Hashmasks Index Coin Trading

