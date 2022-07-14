NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Vision Capital Management Inc.

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,190 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.5% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Buffington Mohr McNeal lifted its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $102.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 240,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,316,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $162.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.68 and its 200-day moving average is $129.18.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

