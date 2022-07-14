Northland Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 172,980 iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Northland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 172,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF comprises 4.4% of Northland Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,906,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,902,000 after buying an additional 499,367 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,301,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,636,000 after buying an additional 852,666 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,095,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,395,000 after buying an additional 1,116,830 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,767,000. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,065,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,604 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IVLU traded down $0.45 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.02. 6,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 646,530. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.86. iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $21.23 and a 12-month high of $27.36.

