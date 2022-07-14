NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Shares Acquired by Old West Investment Management LLC

Old West Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG – Get Rating) (TSE:NG) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 878,457 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,099 shares during the period. NovaGold Resources makes up 3.7% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Old West Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of NovaGold Resources worth $6,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in NovaGold Resources by 545.0% in the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,900 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 8,365 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NovaGold Resources by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 10,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NovaGold Resources by 173.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,050 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NovaGold Resources during the 4th quarter worth $88,000. 52.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 116,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,674,932. The company has a quick ratio of 38.66, a current ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $8.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -37.58 and a beta of 0.65.

NovaGold Resources ( NYSEAMERICAN:NG Get Rating ) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The mining company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

NovaGold Resources Inc explores for and develops gold mineral properties in the United States. Its principal asset is the Donlin Gold project consisting of 493 mining claims covering an area of approximately 29,008 hectares located in the Kuskokwim region of southwestern Alaska. The company was formerly known as NovaCan Mining Resources (1985) Limited and changed its name to NovaGold Resources Inc in March 1987.

