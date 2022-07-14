NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 587,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,857,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About NU (NYSE:NU)
Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NU (NU)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- What is Insider Trading?
Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.