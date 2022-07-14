NU (NYSE:NU) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.07 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 587,190 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 18,857,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. New Street Research cut their price objective on shares of NU from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of NU in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NU has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Get NU alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.50.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $877.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.39 million. Research analysts forecast that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,454,230,000. Redpoint Management LLC acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $795,260,000. Ribbit Capital GP III Ltd. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $682,018,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in NU by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 49,252,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scge Management L.P. acquired a new position in NU in the 4th quarter valued at about $416,567,000. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NU (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. operates as a digital financial services platform and technology company primarily in Brazil, Mexico, and Colombia. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.