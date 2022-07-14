Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.75-$8.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:NUE traded down $1.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.76. 32,964 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,229,118. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $119.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.27. Nucor has a one year low of $87.71 and a one year high of $187.90. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.30.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.35 by $0.32. Nucor had a net margin of 19.97% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nucor will post 29.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 7.15%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $144.00 to $121.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nucor from $148.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $133.73.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 48,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total value of $5,491,764.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,293,451.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $492,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Nucor during the 1st quarter worth about $401,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

