Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Given New $25.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Nutanix to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Nutanix from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Nutanix from $34.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nutanix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.45.

Get Nutanix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.25. 37,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,204,898. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.53. Nutanix has a one year low of $13.44 and a one year high of $44.50.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $403.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. Nutanix’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,625,814.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 50,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $700,371.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,786.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NTNX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,856 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after acquiring an additional 117,982 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,195,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,530,000 after purchasing an additional 653,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nutanix by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,534,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,605,000 after purchasing an additional 439,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.43% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nutanix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutanix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.