Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 5642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

