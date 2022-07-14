Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Sets New 12-Month Low at $2.46

Shares of Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.46 and last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 5642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.54.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.91.
Nutex Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUTX)
