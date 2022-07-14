Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 362,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,226 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises about 2.4% of Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $37,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 460.4% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 6,077 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $527,000. Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 8,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter valued at about $280,000. Institutional investors own 64.39% of the company’s stock.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Nutrien from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.67.

Shares of NTR stock traded down $4.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.57. 295,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,804,325. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $117.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 20.55%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 17.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.65%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

