Nuvei (TSE:NVEI) Rating Lowered to Hold at The Goldman Sachs Group

Nuvei (TSE:NVEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a C$40.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NVEI. Cowen dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$123.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group boosted their price target on Nuvei to C$90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Nuvei from C$143.00 to C$87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$86.86.

TSE:NVEI traded down C$1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$39.00. 138,171 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,107. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$55.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.61. Nuvei has a twelve month low of C$38.38 and a twelve month high of C$180.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.94, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It provides a suite of payment solutions to support lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels.

