NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Lowered to $235.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $250.00 to $235.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $255.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $257.59.

Shares of NVDA opened at $151.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $379.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.37. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $140.55 and a 12 month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.29%.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,100,377.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after buying an additional 3,591,440 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after buying an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after buying an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

