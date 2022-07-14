Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Okta were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in Okta by 260.0% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO boosted its holdings in Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.50. The company had a trading volume of 80,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869,783. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.60 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.67. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.01. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The firm had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.59) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Okta from $195.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Okta from $108.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.04.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares in the company, valued at $917,575.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,542 shares of company stock worth $1,328,627. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

