Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 50,108 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 1,984,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.
BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
