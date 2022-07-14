Old West Investment Management LLC Sells 50,108 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Old West Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 70.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 50,108 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 0.5% of Old West Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Old West Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BAC. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Bank of America by 406.1% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Bridge Advisory LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 55.9% in the fourth quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.11. 1,984,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,594,732. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $30.40 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $242.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.41.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

BAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.39.

Bank of America Profile (Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.