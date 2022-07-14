Oleg Shchegolev Sells 28,912 Shares of Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) Stock

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CEO Oleg Shchegolev sold 28,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total transaction of $349,835.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,267,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,436,604.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ SEMR traded down $0.27 on Wednesday, hitting $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 64,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,343. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.41 and a 52-week high of $32.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.80 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $13.24.

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Semrush had a negative net margin of 3.57% and a negative return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $57.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Semrush Holdings, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

SEMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Semrush in a research report on Monday, June 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.83.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cat Rock Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Semrush by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Cat Rock Capital Management LP now owns 5,050,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,293,000 after buying an additional 2,978,820 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Asset Management LLC now owns 3,445,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,138,000 after buying an additional 828,523 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,208,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,366,000 after buying an additional 207,665 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 816,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,752,000 after buying an additional 177,865 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

