Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Downgraded to Reduce at Cheuvreux

Cheuvreux cut shares of Ontex Group (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Ontex Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €8.00 ($8.00) price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €10.50 ($10.50) to €9.50 ($9.50) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ontex Group from €6.80 ($6.80) to €7.80 ($7.80) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ontex Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.06.

Get Ontex Group alerts:

Ontex Group has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.50.

Ontex Group NV provides personal hygiene solutions for baby, feminine, and adult care in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, the Americas, Mexico, the United Kingdom, Italy, France, and internationally. It offers baby care products, such as baby diapers and pants, and wet wipes under the Baby Pants, Bbtips, Bio Baby, Chicolastics, Canbebe, Cremer Disney, Helen Harper, Kiddies, Little Big Change, Moltex, Pom Pom, Sapeka, and Mônica brands; and feminine care products, including sanitary towels, panty liners, and tampons under the Fiore, Mia, NAT, Sincere, and Silhouette brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ontex Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ontex Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.