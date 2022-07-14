Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Barclays

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $27.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research restated a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oportun Financial in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.17.

Shares of OPRT stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $7.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 332,464. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.22 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. The firm has a market cap of $261.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.50. Oportun Financial has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $27.95.

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $214.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.40 million. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oportun Financial will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Aida Alvarez sold 18,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $208,354.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,296.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,299,000 after acquiring an additional 243,874 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,024,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 83,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Oportun Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 70.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. It operates in 24 states in the United States, which include Arkansas, Delaware, Indiana, Kentucky, Mississippi, Montana, North Dakota, New Hampshire, Oregon, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Virginia.

