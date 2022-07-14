Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Agate Pass Investment Management LLC

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,367 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 872 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 42.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Oracle from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Citigroup set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.26.

In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 419,174 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total value of $29,015,224.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,492,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $172,538,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $68,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,153,743.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,399,174 shares of company stock valued at $232,369,224. Company insiders own 43.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,761,499. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $183.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.84. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $63.76 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 13th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.17. Oracle had a net margin of 15.83% and a negative return on equity of 193.58%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

