Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.10

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10, with a volume of 34800 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$26.81 million and a P/E ratio of -3.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 191.90, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.15.

Organto Foods (CVE:OGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$5.08 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Organto Foods Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit and vegetable products. Its products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, fine beans, ginger, herbs, mangetout, mango, limes, passion fruit, raspberries, sugar snaps and other products, as well as convenience and to-go, vegetables mix, and meal kit under the I AM Organic and Fresh Organic Choice brands.

