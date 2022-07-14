Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.54

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 6309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.80 and a beta of 0.17.
Oriental Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oriental Land (OLCLY)
- Taiwan Semiconductor Rides Chip Demand To Record Revenue
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
Receive News & Ratings for Oriental Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriental Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.