Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.54

Oriental Land Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OLCLY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $25.54 and last traded at $25.72, with a volume of 6309 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.80 and a beta of 0.17.

Oriental Land Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OLCLY)

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels in Japan. It operates through Theme Park, Hotel Business, and Other Business segments. The Hotel Business segment operates and manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Disney Ambassador Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

