Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $39.41 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

