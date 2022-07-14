Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.44

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.44 and last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 3201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
A number of research firms have weighed in on ORLA. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.
The stock has a market capitalization of $623.73 million, a P/E ratio of 240.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 16,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orla Mining by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 40,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Orla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 52,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Orla Mining by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 84,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 35,698 shares during the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)
Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Orla Mining (ORLA)
- Fastenal Stock By the Numbers
- 3 More Stocks For the Second Half to Consider
- United Natural Foods Stock is Ready to be Snacked On
- Elastic Stock is a Buoyant Search Play
- 3M (NYSE: MMM) Is Now A Good Time To Buy 3M After Downgrades?
Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.