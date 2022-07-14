Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Price Target Cut to $101.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $118.00 to $101.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Oshkosh from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Oshkosh from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.71.

Oshkosh stock traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.48. The company had a trading volume of 12,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,686. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.36. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $78.68 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a 200 day moving average of $101.15.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Oshkosh by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Oshkosh by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Oshkosh by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 89,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC increased its position in Oshkosh by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC now owns 78,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

