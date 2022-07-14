Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Shares Gap Down to $17.24

Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.24, but opened at $16.14. Outset Medical shares last traded at $16.17, with a volume of 5,048 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OM. Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Outset Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $55.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Outset Medical from $60.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $795.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 7.72 and a quick ratio of 6.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.66.

Outset Medical ( NASDAQ:OM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 125.91%. The company had revenue of $30.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.35 million. Equities research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, COO Martin Vazquez sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 49,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,761,032.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $104,448.75. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,513 shares of company stock worth $2,163,718. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $92,901,000. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 259.8% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,017,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456,553 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,413,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 122.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 924,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,614,000 after purchasing an additional 508,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Outset Medical by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,367,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,038,000 after purchasing an additional 356,545 shares in the last quarter.

Outset Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:OM)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.