Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Given New $66.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Capital One Financial upgraded Ovintiv from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.84.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

OVV traded down $2.31 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.60. 297,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,033,344. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $63.30.

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 60.01% and a net margin of 9.86%. Analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 9.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 116,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock valued at $2,213,809 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 211.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth about $77,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its stake in Ovintiv by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.