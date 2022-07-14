PAC Protocol Price Down 8% Over Last 7 Days (PAC)

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.25 million and approximately $58,557.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PAC Protocol has traded 8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000636 BTC.

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006671 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Millimeter (MM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000314 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000456 BTC.

GAIA Everworld (GAIA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000051 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PAC Protocol Coin Profile

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 16,023,129,470 coins and its circulating supply is 16,859,410,129 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using US dollars.

