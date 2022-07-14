PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Lowered to $94.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PCAR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen lowered their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price target on PACCAR from $100.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PACCAR from $106.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $96.07.

Get PACCAR alerts:

NASDAQ PCAR traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.80. The company had a trading volume of 45,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,877,291. The company has a market capitalization of $27.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.57. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. PACCAR’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PACCAR by 280.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.